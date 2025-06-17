iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

