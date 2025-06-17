Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Still a Buy?

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 542,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 181,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of C$15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

