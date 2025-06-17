Short Interest in Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF) Decreases By 32.2%

Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 841,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.8 days.

Höegh Autoliners ASA Trading Down 0.1%

OTC:HOEGF opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Höegh Autoliners ASA has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

About Höegh Autoliners ASA

Höegh Autoliners ASA provides ocean transportation services within the roll-on roll-off (RoRo) cargoes on deep sea and short sea markets worldwide. Its services include automotive; high, and heavy and breakbulk; truck, buses, and trailers; railcars and tramways; mining equipment; agricultural machinery; machinery; construction equipment; power equipment; and boats, and yachts shipping services.

