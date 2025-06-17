Short Interest in Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF) Decreases By 32.2%

Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 841,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.8 days.
Höegh Autoliners ASA Trading Down 0.1%
OTC:HOEGF opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Höegh Autoliners ASA has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.
About Höegh Autoliners ASA
