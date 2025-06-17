Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,400,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Citigroup by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

