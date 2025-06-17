Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,495,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 946,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,090,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

