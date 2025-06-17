Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $110.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 299.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,310. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

