Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Trimmed by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.91. The company has a market cap of $255.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.