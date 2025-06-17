Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $236.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day moving average of $198.86. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $257.47.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

View Our Latest Report on GE

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.