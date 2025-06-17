Lynch & Associates IN Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:SHW opened at $335.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $292.27 and a one year high of $400.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.91. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.