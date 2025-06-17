Lynch & Associates IN Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1%
NYSE:SHW opened at $335.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $292.27 and a one year high of $400.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.91. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.67.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
