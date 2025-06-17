Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $314.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.16 and its 200-day moving average is $335.06. The stock has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $275.01 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

