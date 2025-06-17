Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $6,022,224,000. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $981,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $568.52 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,645 shares of company stock valued at $26,979,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

