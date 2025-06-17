Bfsg LLC Sells 698 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IVV opened at $603.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.