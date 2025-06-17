Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – June 14th

Tesla, Broadcom, Chevron, Micron Technology, and GE Aerospace are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies engaged in the production and distribution of goods and services such as machinery, construction, aerospace, transportation and defense. These stocks tend to be cyclical, meaning their revenues and share prices often rise during economic expansions and fall during downturns. Investors frequently use industrial stocks as a gauge of broader economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.20 on Friday, reaching $325.31. The stock had a trading volume of 128,417,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,760,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.92 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.88.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.37 on Friday, reaching $248.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,002,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,540,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.15.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $145.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,126,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.20.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $115.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,402,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,689,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.60.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE GE traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $236.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,408,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,373. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $257.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

