Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 2,092 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 630.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 106,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.