Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 11,592 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,684,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.