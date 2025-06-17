Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 13,239 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,904 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NIKE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after acquiring an additional 347,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,288,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

