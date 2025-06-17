CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 2.2%

AXP stock opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $326.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.15 and its 200-day moving average is $288.76. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.