Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 50.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.96%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

