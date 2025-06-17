Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40,868.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,153,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,860,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,769,000 after acquiring an additional 329,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 326.1% in the fourth quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 166,103 shares in the last quarter.

MGV stock opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

