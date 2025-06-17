Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Cummins by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,876,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8%

CMI opened at $322.20 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.15 and its 200 day moving average is $336.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.22%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

