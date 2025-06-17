iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

