Berkshire Bank Has $26.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Berkshire Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.4%

IEFA opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.