Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $42,839,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.78.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $337.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

