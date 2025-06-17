Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 6.2% of Breakwater Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,190,000 after buying an additional 753,783 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after buying an additional 10,093,895 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,356,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after buying an additional 74,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,579,000 after buying an additional 195,204 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

