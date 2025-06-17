Chicago Capital LLC Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE DELL opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $161.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,379,092 shares of company stock valued at $156,638,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.