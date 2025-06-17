The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $627.63 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $192.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $571.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Barclays cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

