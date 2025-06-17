Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after purchasing an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.50.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

