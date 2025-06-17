AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Raised by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 21,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 46.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:T opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

