WD Rutherford LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $528.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $530.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.74, for a total value of $537,372.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,599.88. The trade was a 79.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

