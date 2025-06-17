Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 5,407 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 6.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0%
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
