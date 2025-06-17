KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Reduced by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its position in KLA by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.39.

KLA Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $892.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $740.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $710.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

