Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

