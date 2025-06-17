Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Buys 300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 11,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 631,566.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $52,886,000 after buying an additional 66,784 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,931 shares of company stock worth $4,671,930. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

