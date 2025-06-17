QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $12.80 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $182.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $434,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,750. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,620 shares of company stock worth $7,190,045. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

