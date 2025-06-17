Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% in the first quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,343,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the first quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $373.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average of $153.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

