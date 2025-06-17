QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 153.8% in the first quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.2% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $524.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $489.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.