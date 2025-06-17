Short Interest in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Declines By 31.3%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Satixfy Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Satixfy Communications by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,497 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Satixfy Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Satixfy Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.
Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.
