Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Allstate Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $199.41 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.80.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

