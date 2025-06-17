The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Allstate by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after buying an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Allstate by 25,026.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,785,000 after buying an additional 1,268,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in Allstate by 1,303.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after buying an additional 766,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $199.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.80. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $156.66 and a twelve month high of $213.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

