SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in May

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

RLY opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $502.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,091 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 119,914.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 476,059 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

