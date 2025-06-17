AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $4,459,385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 25,841.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599,336 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $190.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.53 and its 200-day moving average is $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

