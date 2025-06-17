PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Cuts Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $221,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

NYSE AGI opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

