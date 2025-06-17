PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Buys 10,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

