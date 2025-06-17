ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UST. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,521,000.

About ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

