Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 13,690 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. China Renaissance cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

NASDAQ MU opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day moving average is $92.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,498,830. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,124 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

