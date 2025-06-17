Cultivar Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cultivar Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 9.3% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cultivar Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $101.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

