NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

STIP opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

