iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of TLT opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.46.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.