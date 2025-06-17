Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Clayton Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $273.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $277.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

