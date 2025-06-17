Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.64 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 487.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105,505 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 1.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 89,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.50.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $231.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.26 and a 200-day moving average of $210.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,934 shares of company stock worth $6,643,956 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

